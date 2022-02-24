Sign up for our daily briefing

The GOP senators confirming the most Biden judicial nominees

Stef W. Kight
Data: Quorum; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina have voted with Democrats to confirm the majority of President Biden's judicial nominees, according to data from Quorum.

Why it matters: After notching more judicial confirmations during his first year than any other president since Ronald Reagan, Biden has promised to announce a Supreme Court nominee by the end of the month. Republicans cannot filibuster, but the president will need every vote he can get in a 50-50 split Senate.

  • Of note: The data does not include the confirmations for Judge Armando Bonilla or Judge Carolyn Lerner, who were confirmed via voice votes.
  • The data was current as of early this month.

By the numbers: Collins has voted "yea" for Biden's judicial nominees 51 out of 59 times — more than any other Republican.

  • Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is the only senator to have never voted for one of Biden's judicial picks, according to the data. Seven other Republicans have only voted "yea" once.
  • No Democrats have voted "nay" on a nominee, although several have missed votes. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) has missed the most, at 24. She missed a handful while she was in San Francisco with her husband, who was hospitalized in September.
  • Next was Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), at 12. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who along with Sinema has caused headaches for Democrats over the past year, missed seven confirmation votes for judicial picks.

What to watch: Last June, Collins, Murkowski and Graham all voted to confirm Supreme Court prospect Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, Quorum notes.

  • All three also voted to confirm Attorney General Merrick Garland, the official roll call shows.
  • Sens. Roy Blunt of Missouri, Marco Rubio of Florida and Ben Sasse of Nebraska missed the vote.
  • The remainder of their Republican colleagues voted "nay."

Jonathan SwanZachary Basu
25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Top senator warns Putin cyberattacks could trigger bigger war

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner. Photo: Tom Brenner/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The top senator overseeing U.S. intelligence agencies tells Axios he's deeply concerned cyberattacks launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin could morph into a broader war that draws in NATO nations — including the United States.

Why it matters: President Biden has ruled out American boots on the ground in Ukraine. But Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.), said in an interview Wednesday that Putin's actions during the next few days risk triggering NATO's Article 5 collective defense principle.

Dave Lawler
1 hour ago - World

Zelensky says Putin has ordered invasion

President Volodmymyr Zelensky. Photo: Stefanie Loos-Pool/Getty

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an impassioned address on Wednesday night that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered an invasion of his country but that if Russia attacks, "you will see our faces, not our backs."

Driving the news: Ukraine entered a state of emergency on Wednesday as the Pentagon warned that Russia's preparations for invasion appear to be complete, and Ukrainian citizens prepared for war.

Nathan Bomey, author of Closer
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Russia's invasion of Ukraine puts wheat supplies at risk

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

A key ingredient in bread, cereal and baked goods is facing the prospect of supply disruptions as Russia barrels down on Ukraine.

Why it matters: Russia and Ukraine were two of the top five largest exporters of wheat before the pandemic, leading experts to fear that a war could disrupt supplies at a time when the market for the agricultural commodity is already stressed.

