Airlines' first-quarter earnings reveal scope of coronavirus pain

Southwest Airlines reported Tuesday a first-quarter net loss of $94 million as the coronavirus pandemic brings the airline industry to its knees.

The big picture: It's clear the pandemic has painfully impacted the travel industry, specifically airlines, which are now reporting their losses during 2020's first quarter as U.S. travel plunges 95% from the same time last year.

Why it matters: This is the first time Southwest has reported a loss in nearly a decade.

The airline doesn't fly to Asia, so it felt the pain of the pandemic later than its competitors.

The company is cutting its schedule through July — normally a peak travel season — as flight cancellations remain at an unprecedented high.

Southwest notes they have been able to maintain their liquidity, but aren't able to project revenue past May.

Worth noting, per Axios' Joann Muller: Southwest's quarterly report also disclosed that there could be further delays in the return to flight for Boeing’s grounded 737 MAX fleet.

Citing new information from Boeing on the MAX's return-to-service date, Southwest said it doesn't expect to be flying the trouble aircraft before Oct. 30, adding to the woes for both companies.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

What's next: Other airlines will be reporting their first-quarter numbers in the next week or so.

United is expecting a pretax loss of about $2.1 billion.

Delta is expecting an adjusted pretax loss of $422 million.

