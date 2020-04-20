21 mins ago - Economy & Business

United Airlines sees $2.1 billion coronavirus-driven quarterly loss

Joann Muller

Photo: Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images

United Airlines said Monday that it expects to report a pretax loss of about $2.1 billion in the first quarter, as it grapples to conserve cash and borrow money amid a sharp drop in travel demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The Chicago-based airline says federal grants and loans, along with creative financing for planes on order, will help keep the company afloat through September — but with travel demand uncertain for the remainder of the year, it has warned employees to brace for layoffs.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Restrictions are beginning to be relaxed across Europe as coronavirus case numbers stabilized in several countries, the BBC reports.

Zoom in: Germany has reopened some stores, Poland is permitting visits to parks and forests and in Norway students have returned to preschool. In Denmark, where preschool and elementary school students went back last Wednesday, dental surgeries, hair salons and tattoo parlors also reopened Monday, per the BBC.

Updated 5 hours ago - Health
Ursula Perano

Bipartisan senators propose $500 billion for states in next coronavirus bill

Sen. Bill Cassidy. Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Sens. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) on Sunday proposed a $500 billion fund for state and local governments to be included Congress' next coronavirus rescue package.

Why it matters: The $2 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress last month provided direct payments to Americans and relief for small businesses, but did not include funds specifically intended to kickstart state economies that have been wiped out by the pandemic.

17 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Bob Herman

The coronavirus could force more doctors to sell — or shutter

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The coronavirus is shriveling the businesses of doctors' practices, which serve as the home base for most patients.

The big picture: Small and independent groups that are facing the most severe cash crunches eventually may be forced into two less-than-ideal options: sell the practice, which would further consolidate the industry and expose patients to higher costs, or close their doors for good.

5 hours ago - Health