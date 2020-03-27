23 mins ago - Economy & Business

A lifeline emerges for the devastated airline industry

Joann Muller

American Airlines planes parked at Los Angeles International Airport. Photo: Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Congress' massive $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package includes $58 billion for U.S. airlines, half in grants to cover 750,000 employees' paychecks, and the rest in loans or loan guarantees to help them keep operating during the worst travel downturn in history.

Why it matters: With some 80 million U.S. residents under mandatory stay-at-home orders and the coronavirus pandemic continuing to spread, hardly anyone is flying these days. But when the public health crisis ends, airlines want to be able to take off again quickly.

The big picture: The Treasury Department can demand stock warrants in exchange for the loans, which means U.S. taxpayers could wind up owning a chunk of America's best-known airlines.

  • Air cargo carriers get a chunk of the money, too — $4 billion in grants and $4 billion in loans.
  • Airports get $10 billion in grants and contractors like catering, ground crew and ticketing get $3 billion.

One of the most controversial recipients is Boeing, which, although not named, is believed to get up to $17 billion for loans and loan guarantees for "businesses critical to maintaining national security."

  • Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun told Fox Business that his company would refuse government assistance if it came with equity strings attached.
  • The company could tap other funds in the package and be subject to the same limits on stock buybacks and executive pay as other large employers, without giving up a stake in the company.

In total, the stimulus package includes $114 billion for transportation.

Joann Muller

Trump vows to help airlines slammed by the coronavirus outbreak

A United Airlines plane sits parked at a gate at San Francisco International Airport. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

President Trump on Monday vowed to "backstop" airlines that have been hurt by the rapid plunge in air travel bookings amid the coronavirus outbreak, saying, "It's not their fault."

The big picture: U.S. airlines are in talks with the government on a variety of financial assistance measures, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing people briefed on the discussions.

Alayna Treene

The growing coronavirus stimulus packages

President Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, joined by members of the Coronavirus Task Force. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

As the Senate was passing a "Phase 2" stimulus package Wednesday to address the coronavirus, the White House and leaders on Capitol Hill were pushing ahead on a "Phase 3" deal that would pump an additional $1 trillion into the economy.

Why it matters: In just a few weeks, the White House has gone from proposing a few billion dollars in quick aid to one of the largest and most expensive stimulus packages in modern history.

Orion Rummler

America's coronavirus bailouts

The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on March 15. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

U.S. industries and organizations are asking for over a trillion dollars in bailouts as states, cities, and counties direct residents to stay home to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Driving the news: The National Governors Association asked Congress for $150 billion in aid on Friday to handle rising unemployment and business closures as states combat the virus with mandated social distancing.

