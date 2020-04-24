Coronavirus threatens to further delay return of Boeing's 737 MAX

The return of Boeing's 737 MAX will likely be delayed until at least late summer as the coronavirus pandemic presents new challenges for the troubled jet's recertification process, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: With the airline industry suffering amid coronavirus-driven travel restrictions, the plane's return could have given Boeing a much-needed financial boost.

Boeing, missing out on revenue from failed MAX deliveries to airlines, is seeking federal stimulus aid as its production slows. The company is also pondering layoffs to shore up its financial situation.

The state of play: The FAA has yet to approve the details of two outstanding software fixes — and its work has been slowed by stay-at-home orders.

Other portions of the process to get the MAX flying again, like test flights and work with international regulators, have also been affected by the pandemic.

What to watch: Boeing CEO David Calhoun will likely address the coronavirus-driven challenges next week at the company's shareholders meeting.