5 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus threatens to further delay return of Boeing's 737 MAX

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

The return of Boeing's 737 MAX will likely be delayed until at least late summer as the coronavirus pandemic presents new challenges for the troubled jet's recertification process, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: With the airline industry suffering amid coronavirus-driven travel restrictions, the plane's return could have given Boeing a much-needed financial boost.

  • Boeing, missing out on revenue from failed MAX deliveries to airlines, is seeking federal stimulus aid as its production slows. The company is also pondering layoffs to shore up its financial situation.

The state of play: The FAA has yet to approve the details of two outstanding software fixes — and its work has been slowed by stay-at-home orders.

  • Other portions of the process to get the MAX flying again, like test flights and work with international regulators, have also been affected by the pandemic.

What to watch: Boeing CEO David Calhoun will likely address the coronavirus-driven challenges next week at the company's shareholders meeting.

  • The company will also report its first-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

Ben Geman

Coronavirus is a Rorschach test on how best to battle climate change

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic is amplifying the debate over the relevance of individual behavior in fighting climate change.

Why it matters: The real-time experiment is lending itself to different takes on whether individual steps — as opposed to only systemic policy changes, cracking down on polluters and tech innovations — can play a major role in cutting emissions.

Kendall Baker

The NFL's virtual draft experiment goes smoothly

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the picks from his basement in Bronxville, N.Y. Photo: NFL via Getty Images

The virtual NFL draft went off without any major hitches (hats off to the ESPN production team), and while it was certainly low-energy at times, it was the closest thing we've had to live sports in over a month and a welcome distraction.

How it went down: Highlight packages and player analysis filled much of the airtime, and ESPN was ready with plenty of human-interest sidebars (childhood photographs, heartbreaking and heartwarming stories).

Dion Rabouin

Unemployment is likely already at Great Depression-era highs

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The news about U.S. job losses has been grim, as around 26.5 million workers have filed for unemployment benefits in the past five weeks, but the number of Americans who have lost their jobs is likely far higher.

The state of play: The true number of people currently unemployed in the U.S. is likely between 32 million and 70 million, putting the unemployment rate somewhere between 20% and 45%.

