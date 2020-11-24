Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Airlines push for "COVID-free passports" as vaccine race heats up

Airline employees at Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago on Monday, after Chile resumed international flights following eight months of tight restrictions amid the spread of COVID-19. Photo: Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced Monday that it's "in the final development phase" of a "digital passport" mobile app that would receive COVID-19 test and vaccination certificates.

Why it matters: Per a statement from Nick Careen, IATA's senior vice president of airport, passenger, cargo and security, the app would "get people traveling again safely," as the airline industry seeks to recover from the pandemic.

  • "In the immediate term, that means giving governments confidence that systematic COVID-19 testing can work as a replacement for quarantine requirements," Careen said. "And that will eventually develop into a vaccine program."

Driving the news: IATA's announcement comes after three coronavirus vaccine candidates Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and the University of Oxford-AstraZeneca, this month reported efficacy rates of 90% or more.

For the record: Qantas CEO Alan Joyce has publicly thrown his support behind "COVID passports," telling Channel 9 on Monday that Australia's national carrier planned to require travelers to provide proof of having a coronavirus vaccination as a non-negotiable condition of international air travel.

  • Joyce said he'd spoken with other airlines, adding: "It's going to be a common theme across the board." For now, only Qantas has made such an announcement.

The big picture: IATA and British Airways' parent company International Airlines Group (IAG) have been working together on the digital pass and plan to conduct a trial later this year, with the launch "slated for quarter one 2021," IATA said.

  • Alan Murray Hayden, IATA's head of passenger and security products, said at a briefing the app would use blockchain technology, but it wouldn't store data, per Bloomberg.
  • Other similar apps have already been tested. Trials of the World Economic Forum and non-profit Commons Project Foundation's CommonPass app were conducted on New York-London flights and International SOS's AOKpass is being used between Abu Dhabi and Pakistan, Bloomberg notes.

By the numbers: The U.S. surpassed 12 million confirmed coronavirus cases last Saturday and 250,000 deaths from COVID-19 last Wednesday.

  • The virus death toll in the U.S. had exceeded 257,700 by Tuesday morning. Over 12.4 million Americans have now tested positive for the virus, per Johns Hopkins.
  • Globally, almost 1.4 million people have lost their lives to the virus and more than 59.1 million have tested positive.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 23 hours ago - World

Oxford University says its coronavirus vaccine is up to 90% effective

A scientist working during at the Oxford Vaccine Group's laboratory facility at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, England, in June. Photo: Steve Parsons/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The University of Oxford announced Monday that a COVID-19 vaccine it's developed with AstraZeneca is 70.4% effective in preventing people from developing symptoms, per interim data from Phase 3 trials.

Why it matters: The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is shown to work in different age groups and can be stored at fridge temperature. It is much cheaper than other vaccines in development and is part of the global COVAX initiative, designed to ensure doses go where they're most needed.

Dave Lawler, author of World
15 hours ago - World

Oxford and AstraZeneca's vaccine won't just go to rich countries

Waiting, in New Delhi. Photo: Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images

While the 95% efficacy rates for the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines are great news for the U.S. and Europe, Monday's announcement from Oxford and AstraZeneca may be far more significant for the rest of the world.

Why it matters: Oxford and AstraZeneca plan to distribute their vaccine at cost (around $3-4 per dose), and have already committed to providing over 1 billion doses to the developing world. The price tags are higher for the Pfizer ($20) and Moderna ($32-37) vaccines.

Ursula Perano
18 hours ago - Health

Key information about the effective COVID-19 vaccines

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The race for a COVID-19 vaccine is ramping up, with three major candidates now reporting efficacy rates of more than 90%.

Why it matters: Health experts say the world can't fully return to normal until a coronavirus vaccine is widely distributed. But each potential vaccine has its own nuances, and it's likely that multiple vaccines will be needed in order to supply enough doses for universal vaccination.

