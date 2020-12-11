Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Airbnb value tops $100 billion in Wall Street debut

Ina Fried, author of Login

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Shares of Airbnb reached the stratosphere as they began trading on Thursday, doubling their IPO price before closing the day at nearly $145 apiece.

Why it matters: The high-flying price means that Airbnb is now valued at more than $100 billion, but also increases the pressure on the company as the U.S. heads into a potentially deeper struggle with the coronavirus.

Details: Airbnb raised $3.5 billion through its IPO, with shares sold to investors at $68 apiece, well above the company's already raised estimates.

  • But the shares burst out of the gate as they began trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday, opening at $146 and touching as high as $165 apiece before closing at $144.71.

Yes, but: As Axios' Felix Salmon writes, there are limits to the company's growth, particularly in its core lodging market.

Go deeper: Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky talked about the company's blockbuster IPO, its origins and more with Dan Primack for the Axios Re:Cap podcast.

Go deeper

Axios
21 hours ago - Podcasts

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky talks IPO, pandemic and air mattresses

Airbnb began trading Thursday on the Nasdaq at a valuation north of $100 billion, which is more than Marriott, Hilton and Expedia combined.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the year's largest IPO, and how Airbnb has navigated a perilous year for travel and hospitality, with company co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
Dec 9, 2020 - Technology

Airbnb valued at $47 billion in IPO

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Airbnb on Wednesday raised $3.5 billion in its IPO at a fully diluted valuation of around $47.3 billion, and will begin trading Thursday on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol ABNB.

Why it matters: This is the culmination of a remarkable rebound for the hospitality giant, which many counted out once the pandemic began its rampage.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
23 hours ago - Economy & Business

The limits of Airbnb's rebound

Data: Edison Trends; Note: Indexed to 100 = highest weekly spend at Marriott; Chart: Axios Visuals

While Airbnb is surging on the stock market, its fundamental business might not be quite as healthy as I thought back in September, when an Edison Trends report showed consumers spending 86% more money with the company than they did during the same week of 2019.

Why it matters: Edison Trends strips out any transactions over a certain amount — in this case, $30,000. There are still outliers near that amount, however, — very expensive rentals for multiple months, perhaps — that can skew the aggregates. When the company went back to re-run its data with a different cohort of users, the difference between 2019 and 2020 largely disappeared.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow