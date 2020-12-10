Get the latest market trends in your inbox

The limits of Airbnb's rebound

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
Data: Edison Trends; Note: Indexed to 100 = highest weekly spend at Marriott; Chart: Axios Visuals

While Airbnb is surging on the stock market, its fundamental business might not be quite as healthy as I thought back in September, when an Edison Trends report showed consumers spending 86% more money with the company than they did during the same week of 2019.

Why it matters: Edison Trends strips out any transactions over $30,000, but there are still outliers near that amount — very expensive rentals for multiple months, perhaps — that can skew the aggregates. When the company went back to re-run its data with a different cohort of users, the difference between 2019 and 2020 largely disappeared.

By the numbers: Airbnb is still at or above its 2019 sales, per Edison Trends, and is roughly even with Marriott. But Marriott has a lot of upside since it's still 45% below its 2019 levels.

The bottom line: Airbnb has executed an astonishing bounce back from existential crisis to a $106 billion valuation. But a backlash might be brewing.

Go deeper

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
21 hours ago - Technology

Airbnb valued at $47 billion in IPO

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Airbnb on Wednesday raised $3.5 billion in its IPO at a fully diluted valuation of around $47.3 billion, and will begin trading Thursday on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol ABNB.

Why it matters: This is the culmination of a remarkable rebound for the hospitality giant, which many counted out once the pandemic began its rampage.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
2 hours ago - Health

An economic tradeoff everyone agrees on

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

All lives are equally valuable. That's the strong consensus emerging from the many different countries and organizations that have struggled with the question of who should get first access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Why it matters: The current scarcity of the vaccine looks like an economics problem — too much demand, and not enough supply. But no one is seriously proposing a market-based solution, where the vaccine goes first to those willing and able to pay to jump to the front of the line.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Dem-led committee investigating pandemic accuses CDC of deleting evidenceTrump's departing pandemic failure — Bipartisan lawmakers unveil $908B coronavirus relief plan.
  2. Health: Wealthy and connected get antibody COVID treatments unavailable to most AmericansMiddle America is still racking up a ton of new coronavirus casesHealth disparities are worse in the U.S. than in any other wealthy country.
  3. Vaccine: Study confirms AstraZeneca's vaccine is moderately effective — FDA review of Pfizer vaccine clears way for emergency authorization.
  4. World: Israel's COVID-19 vaccination campaign to begin Dec. 27UAE says Chinese vaccine is 86% effective after trial — Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine data hacked from European Medicines Agency breach
  5. Sports: Most expensive stadium ever built could finish NFL season without hosting a fanThe benefits of athletes as "vaccine-influencers."
  6. Axios-Ipsos poll: Americans' coronavirus fears are stronger than they've been in months.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

