Airbnb valued at $47 billion in IPO

Airbnb on Wednesday raised $3.5 billion in its IPO at a fully diluted valuation of around $47.3 billion, and will begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol ABNB.

Why it matters: This is the culmination of a remarkable rebound for the hospitality giant, which many counted out once the pandemic began its rampage.

Details: Airbnb priced its shares at $68, per Bloomberg, versus an upwardly revised range of $56-$60 per share.

It had raised approximately $6.4 billion from venture capital and private equity firms, including at a $31 billion valuation in late 2017. Earlier this year the company secured a new equity and debt round at just an $18 billion valuation, tied to COVID-19, and one month later 25% of its employees.

Financials: Airbnb reports nearly a $700 million net loss on $2.5 billion in revenue for the first nine months of 2020, versus a $322 million net loss on $3.7 billion in revenue for the year earlier period. But it also reports $219 million in profits for the third quarter of 2020, as bookings rebounded.

The company says that the composition of bookings changed in 2020, as people sought longer stays closer to home.

The bottom line: Tuesday was a huge day for tech IPOs, with both DoorDash and C3.ai both pricing high and then watching their shares soar.