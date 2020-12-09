Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Airbnb valued at $47 billion in IPO

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Airbnb on Wednesday raised $3.5 billion in its IPO at a fully diluted valuation of around $47.3 billion, and will begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol ABNB.

Why it matters: This is the culmination of a remarkable rebound for the hospitality giant, which many counted out once the pandemic began its rampage.

Details: Airbnb priced its shares at $68, per Bloomberg, versus an upwardly revised range of $56-$60 per share.

  • It had raised approximately $6.4 billion from venture capital and private equity firms, including at a $31 billion valuation in late 2017. Earlier this year the company secured a new equity and debt round at just an $18 billion valuation, tied to COVID-19, and one month later 25% of its employees.

Financials: Airbnb reports nearly a $700 million net loss on $2.5 billion in revenue for the first nine months of 2020, versus a $322 million net loss on $3.7 billion in revenue for the year earlier period. But it also reports $219 million in profits for the third quarter of 2020, as bookings rebounded.

  • The company says that the composition of bookings changed in 2020, as people sought longer stays closer to home.

The bottom line: Tuesday was a huge day for tech IPOs, with both DoorDash and C3.ai both pricing high and then watching their shares soar.

  • Airbnb is hoping for a repeat performance.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
Dec 8, 2020 - Economy & Business

DoorDash valued at $39 billion in IPO

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Restaurant meal delivery company DoorDash on Tuesday evening raised $ 3.4 billion in its initial public offering, and will begin trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol DASH. CNBC earlier reported the news.

By the numbers: DoorDash priced at $102 per share, versus its upwardly revised range of $90-$95 per share, giving it a fully diluted valuation of around $39 billion. Its last private market valuation was $16 billion, secured over the summer.

Courtenay Brown
12 hours ago - Economy & Business

Public companies’ share sale palooza

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The number of U.S. public companies turning to the equity markets to raise cash is at the highest level in at least 10 years, according to data by Dealogic provided first to Axios.

Why it matters: The frenzy comes as companies (battered by the pandemic or not) seize on soaring stock prices to shore up cash.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Trump's departing pandemic failure — Bipartisan lawmakers unveil $908B coronavirus relief plan — Pennsylvania governor tests positive for coronavirus
  2. Vaccine: Study confirms AstraZeneca's vaccine is moderately effective — FDA review of Pfizer vaccine clears way for emergency authorization.
  3. World: UAE says Chinese vaccine is 86% effective after trial — Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine data hacked from European Medicines Agency breach
  4. Sports: The benefits of athletes as "vaccine-influencers."
  5. Axios-Ipsos poll: Americans' coronavirus fears are stronger than they've been in months.
