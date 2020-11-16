Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Airbnb's IPO will cap off its resilient rebound

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Airbnb will flip its IPO filing on Monday afternoon, setting itself up to go public before year-end.

Why it matters: This would cap off a resilient rebound for a company that many left for dead after the pandemic hit. As a source close to the company tells me: "Everyone knows Airbnb had a good Q3, but people may be surprised by just how good it was."

What to expect: This will be a traditional IPO, not a "hybrid" that includes some sort of direct listing. Airbnb did at least briefly consider the hybrid structure, but was quickly turned off by what it believed would be an extra one to three months of regulatory "testing."

  • There should be a small secondary piece for early shareholders, but uptake was relatively light given the broader hospitality sector challenges.
  • Airbnb "hosts" will not be given cash bonuses to buy shares. This is partially for regulatory reasons, but more because a similar (and laudable) effort by Uber went so poorly.
  • The company instead is putting aside 9.2 million shares for an "endowment" that's intended to help hosts in areas like education and emergency financial aid. It becomes effective once those shares reach $1 billion in value, with CEO Brian Chesky making an additional personal commitment of shares valued at over $100 million.
  • The filing will detail a new equity compensation plan for Chesky, who is pledging to donate all of his future equity comp to philanthropic causes.

Financials: Airbnb is expected to show its past five years of results.

  • This would include profitability in 2017 and 2018, but a net loss in 2019.
  • It's unclear how granular it will get on the 2020 results, in terms of segments. But what we know is that its cross-border business basically disappeared with the pandemic, as did much of its urban apartment rental business. On the upside have been suburban and rural rentals, including long-term bookings that previously weren't a core offering.

The big picture: Wall Street sources say they aren't concerned that the imminent IPO flood will lead to attention and/or capital deficit.

  • In addition to Airbnb, expect upcoming listings for DoorDash (already filed), Affirm, Roblox and Wish.
  • "Fund managers have been looking at these companies for a while, even if they didn't have the IPO prospectuses, and fortunately from a capital allocation perspective, there isn't much overlap in terms of industry sector," one banker explains.
  • There's also the recent failure of Ant Group's mega-offering, which could free up some cash (particularly for Affirm, since it's a fintech).

The bottom line: Airbnb has been teasing this IPO, both internally and externally, for well over a year. The wait is almost over.

Courtenay Brown
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

The economic fallout of lockdown 2.0

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

America is facing its worst rate of new coronavirus infections — and widespread sickness is expected to be compounded by economic pain from the necessary lockdown measures, much like we saw earlier this year.

Why it matters: What's different now is the lack of near-term hope for stimulus as the country tries to control the virus — at a time when economists say it's critical to mitigate fallout for the unemployed, businesses and municipalities.

Axios
4 hours ago - Health

Moderna says its coronavirus vaccine is nearly 95% effective

Moderna said Monday that its coronavirus vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective in fighting the virus, per an initial analysis released by the company.

Why it matters: The Moderna vaccine — alongside Pfizer's similarly effective candidate — provides another dash of hope that the pandemic currently raging across the world could be tamed by next year.

Sara FischerAshley Gold
5 hours ago - Technology

Tech's election post mortem: Better than 2016, but lots of new woes

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Silicon Valley's platforms are relieved to see Election Day slip into the past and feel they did a much better job than in 2016 at deflecting foreign meddling and disinformation, even as critics continue to point out new failures and President Trump's refusal to concede has laid new challenges in their path.

Driving the news: With online polarization deepening after a close election, the CEOs of Facebook and Twitter will face hostile Senate questioning Tuesday from both sides of the aisle.

