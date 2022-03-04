Airbnb suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Airbnb is "suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus," the home rental company's CEO Brian Chesky tweeted late Thursday.

The big picture: The announcement came days after Airbnb said it would offer free, short-term housing to up 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine due to the invasion by Russian forces.

Giant global businesses in every sector are abandoning Russia following the invasion and financial sanctions have isolated the country from the rest of the world, Axios' Hope King writes.

Chesky did not immediately give any further details and representatives for Airbnb did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.