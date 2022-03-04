Skip to main content
Updated 13 mins ago - Economy & Business

Airbnb suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus

Rebecca Falconer
CEO of Airbnb, Brian Chesky speaks on stage during Pivot MIA at 1 Hotel South Beach on February 16, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky speaks on stage during Pivot MIA at 1 Hotel South Beach on February 16, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Vox Media

Airbnb is "suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus," the home rental company's CEO Brian Chesky tweeted late Thursday.

The big picture: The announcement came days after Airbnb said it would offer free, short-term housing to up 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine due to the invasion by Russian forces.

  • Giant global businesses in every sector are abandoning Russia following the invasion and financial sanctions have isolated the country from the rest of the world, Axios' Hope King writes.
  • Chesky did not immediately give any further details and representatives for Airbnb did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Go deeper: The latest on the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper