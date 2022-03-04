Airbnb suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus
Airbnb is "suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus," the home rental company's CEO Brian Chesky tweeted late Thursday.
The big picture: The announcement came days after Airbnb said it would offer free, short-term housing to up 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine due to the invasion by Russian forces.
- Giant global businesses in every sector are abandoning Russia following the invasion and financial sanctions have isolated the country from the rest of the world, Axios' Hope King writes.
- Chesky did not immediately give any further details and representatives for Airbnb did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
Go deeper: The latest on the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.