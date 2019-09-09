Trump resort stays prompt Air Force to order accommodation review

Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

People watch as Air Force One takes off from Prestwick Airport in Ayrshire, as US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania leave the UK
Air Force One takes off from Prestwick Airport in Ayrshire, Scotland, as President Trump and First Lady Melania leave Britain in July. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

The U.S. Air Force is reviewing how it selects overnight accommodation locations after reports that air crews had occasionally stayed at President Trump's Scotland resort while refueling, it said in a statement to Politico Sunday night.

Why it matters: The review comes as the Trump administration faces growing criticism for government officials spending taxpayer dollars at Trump properties. Vice President Pence came under fire last week for staying at the Trump International Golf Club in Doonbeg during his 2-day trip to Ireland — even though his meeting with officials was 180 miles away in Dublin.

Context: Politico reported on Friday that a C-17 crew on a military transport plane stayed overnight at Trump’s Turnberry resort in Scotland in September.

The big picture: Congressional Democrats are investigating Trump's proposal to host the 2020 G7 summit at Trump National Doral near Miami, arguing that it would violate the Constitution's emoluments clause.

