Trump resort stays prompt Air Force to order accommodation review

The U.S. Air Force is reviewing how it selects overnight accommodation locations after reports that air crews had occasionally stayed at President Trump's Scotland resort while refueling, it said in a statement to Politico Sunday night.

Why it matters: The review comes as the Trump administration faces growing criticism for government officials spending taxpayer dollars at Trump properties. Vice President Pence came under fire last week for staying at the Trump International Golf Club in Doonbeg during his 2-day trip to Ireland — even though his meeting with officials was 180 miles away in Dublin.