House Judiciary Committee to investigate Trump's 2020 G7 hosting plan

The House Judiciary Committee said on Wednesday it will investigate President Trump's proposal to host the 2020 G7 summit at his Miami golf resort, as part of ongoing Congressional impeachment investigations.

What's happening: The committee asserts that hosting some of the world's major economic powers at Trump National Doral would implicate the U.S. Constitution's foreign and domestic emoluments clauses, which could be grounds for impeachment. A hearing on the matter will take place in September.