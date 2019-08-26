President Trump told reporters at the G7 in Biarritz, France, on Monday that next year’s summit will "probably" be held in Miami — at one of his golf resorts, Trump National Doral.

The big picture: Axios' Jonathan Swan scooped last month that the resort was a finalist. Trump, who has no qualms regarding criticism about mixing state and personal business, touted the location as a few minutes from the airport, with hundreds of acres. "We haven’t found anything that’s even close to competing with it," he said. "We can handle whatever happens. ... We're thinking about it."

