The Trump administration, which next year will host the leaders of the world's most powerful economies for the G7 summit, is down to its final few choices after completing site surveys of possible locations — and Trump National Doral, President Trump's 800-acre golf club in Miami, is among the finalists.

Why it matters: Trump loves showing off and promoting his properties, with no qualms about criticism for mixing state and personal business. He has hosted both China's Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago.

