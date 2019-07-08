The Justice Department is seeking to block congressional Democrats' subpoenas on Trump businesses, including the Trump Organization, as part of a lawsuit alleging the president violated the Constitution by profiting from foreign governments without Congress' review, CNN writes.

What's happening: Over three-dozen subpoenas were issued for Trump companies' tax returns and records related to company assets. The deadline to reply is July 29. They're also seeking information about various Trump properties, including his Mar-a-Lago resort. The Justice Department attempted to quash the move in an appeals court Monday, defying a federal judge's ruling last month allowing Democrats to proceed with the request.