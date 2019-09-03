Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Pence stayed at Trump's Irish resort at the president's "suggestion"

American Vice President Mike Pence meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Dublin.
Vice President Pence meets with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Dublin. Photo: Paul Faith/AFP/Getty Images

Vice President Pence opted to stay at the Trump International Golf Club in Doonbeg during his 2-day trip to Ireland — even though he is meeting with officials 180 miles away in Dublin, reports Reuters.

Why it matters: Pence's chief of staff Marc Short told reporters Tuesday that President Trump had "a suggestion" that Pence stay at his resort, even as the administration faces criticism for spending taxpayer dollars — and influencing foreign and domestic officials to choose to frequent — at Trump properties, per The Washington Post.

  • Pence's family is originally from Doonbeg, which led to Trump's statement that he should stay there, according to Short. He added that, while Pence's stay is covered by taxpayer money, the vice president paid out of pocket to cover the cost of travel for his mother and sister.
  • Short also argued that the Secret Service "[knows] the logistics around" Doonbeg already because Trump has stayed there in the past.

The big picture: Congressional Democrats are investigating Trump's proposal to host the 2020 G7 summit at Trump National Doral near Miami, arguing that it would violate the Constitution's emoluments clause.

