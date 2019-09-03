Vice President Pence opted to stay at the Trump International Golf Club in Doonbeg during his 2-day trip to Ireland — even though he is meeting with officials 180 miles away in Dublin, reports Reuters.

Why it matters: Pence's chief of staff Marc Short told reporters Tuesday that President Trump had "a suggestion" that Pence stay at his resort, even as the administration faces criticism for spending taxpayer dollars — and influencing foreign and domestic officials to choose to frequent — at Trump properties, per The Washington Post.