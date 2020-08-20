1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

AFT's Weingarten and Microsoft's Smith call for expansion of broadband for equality in education

Axios' Mike Allen (L) and Microsoft President Brad Smith (R). Photo: Axios.

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten and Microsoft President Brad Smith at an Axios event on Thursday called for expanding access to broadband in the United States in order to close the digital divide in education.

What they're saying: "Broadband needs to be a fact of life in the United States and it needs to be free for everyone, and it needs to be regulated in a way that it can be made equitably distributed all throughout America," Weingarten said during a discussion on the Future of Employability.

  • "The kids that lack broadband connection in May are probably going to lack it in September as well. If someone was in a home that didn't have enough digital devices to go around, they may still be facing that same problem as they start school in a couple of weeks," Smith said.
  • "For a country for whom I think universal public education has been a defining value ... Let's build the kind of infrastructure that will enable all of our kids to do homework after school, and if we face another epidemic or pandemic we'll be prepared in a way we are not right now," he added.

The big picture: Schooling from home has highlighted unequal access to high-speed internet and a lack of devices for many American students, most often from low-income homes. While many schools are moving towards in-person classes this fall, others are continuing with virtual school, extending the issue into a new school year.

Editor's note: This Axios Event was sponsored by Microsoft.

Watch the event.

Updated 18 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) told Axios's Mike Allen it's too soon to call his state a "COVID success story."

The big picture: New Jersey was a coronavirus hotspot at the beginning of the pandemic. It now requires travelers from certain states to quarantine after they enter the state as hospitalizations and fatalities have drastically declined since June.

Updated 2 hours ago - Axios Events

Watch: The future of employability

Axios Events.

Axios hosted a conversation on the future of broadband access and the need for leadership now and over the next five years, featuring Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Microsoft President Brad Smith and American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten.

Caitlin Owens
9 hours ago - Health

Schools soldier through coronavirus outbreaks

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Only a few weeks into the school year, hundreds of students, teachers and staff across the country have been diagnosed with the coronavirus or sent home to quarantine after being exposed.

Why it matters: For now, most of the affected schools are opting to play coronavirus whack-a-mole, providing a complicated alternative to in-person and virtual learning.

