Watch: The future of employability

Axios will host a conversation on Thursday, August 20 at 12:30pm ET on the future of broadband access and the need for leadership now and over the next five years, featuring Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Microsoft President Brad Smith.
Join Axios at the DNC on Tuesday, August 18 at 3:30 p.m. ET for a conversation on how Gen Z is engaging with politics, featuring 2018 Texas Boys State participant Rene Otero. Additional speaker to be announced.
Join Axios at the DNC on Tuesday, August 18 at 12:30 pm ET for a conversation on Milwaukee's economic recovery amidst the coronavirus, featuring 5 Lakes Institute Executive Director Kathleen Gallagher and Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy.
Former President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama will headline two nights of the Democratic National Convention, according to a full list of speakers released by the party on Tuesday.
Our thought bubble, via Axios' Margaret Talev: It signals how much the Democratic Party is still the party of Barack Obama — and how strongly Biden’s team feels the Obamas can validate his vice presidential choice and energize the party’s base.