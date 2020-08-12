37 mins ago - Axios Events

Watch: The future of employability

Axios will host a conversation on Thursday, August 20 at 12:30pm ET on the future of broadband access and the need for leadership now and over the next five years, featuring Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Microsoft President Brad Smith.

7 hours ago - Axios Events

Watch: Gen Z and the future of politics

Join Axios at the DNC on Tuesday, August 18 at 3:30 p.m. ET for a conversation on how Gen Z is engaging with politics, featuring 2018 Texas Boys State participant Rene Otero. Additional speaker to be announced.

7 hours ago - Axios Events

Watch: The future of employability in Milwaukee

Join Axios at the DNC on Tuesday, August 18 at 12:30 pm ET for a conversation on Milwaukee's economic recovery amidst the coronavirus, featuring 5 Lakes Institute Executive Director Kathleen Gallagher and Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy.

Fadel Allassan
Aug 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Democrats announce full list of convention speakers

Barack and Michelle Obama at a 2017 Obama Foundation event. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama will headline two nights of the Democratic National Convention, according to a full list of speakers released by the party on Tuesday.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Margaret Talev: It signals how much the Democratic Party is still the party of Barack Obama — and how strongly Biden’s team feels the Obamas can validate his vice presidential choice and energize the party’s base.

