CDC: Abortions are steadily dropping in the U.S.

Data: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Chart: Axios Visuals

Women ages 15 to 44 years old received abortions at a lower rate from 2015 to 2016, data released Wednesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

The big picture: Many red state lawmakers have been challenging abortion rights by passing six-week "heartbeat" bans with no exceptions for rape or incest. Meanwhile, many progressive states are loosening restrictions on abortions for later-term pregnancies.

By the numbers: Abortions reported to the CDC have been trending downward since the mid-2000s, a 45% drop between 2007 and 2016. 623,471 abortions were reported in 2016.

  • Analyses from 48 reporting areas shows both the total number of abortions and the rate dropped 2%, respectively from 2015 to 2016.
  • There's been an increase in contraceptives among all women and specifically adolescents, particularly intrauterine devices and hormonal implants. Researchers cannot conclude if this timing coincides with the decrease in abortions, however.
  • Most women who received abortions were in their 20s, with 30% of all abortions performed on women ages 20 to 24. Teenagers were the smallest pool.

Of note: Reporting was voluntary and therefore the CDC was unable to obtain the total number of abortions in the U.S.

