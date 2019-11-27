Data: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Chart: Axios Visuals

Women ages 15 to 44 years old received abortions at a lower rate from 2015 to 2016, data released Wednesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

The big picture: Many red state lawmakers have been challenging abortion rights by passing six-week "heartbeat" bans with no exceptions for rape or incest. Meanwhile, many progressive states are loosening restrictions on abortions for later-term pregnancies.