The big picture: Many red state lawmakers have been challenging abortion rights by passing six-week "heartbeat" bans with no exceptions for rape or incest. Meanwhile, many progressive states are loosening restrictions on abortions for later-term pregnancies.
By the numbers: Abortions reported to the CDC have been trending downward since the mid-2000s, a 45% drop between 2007 and 2016. 623,471 abortions were reported in 2016.
Analyses from 48 reporting areas shows both the total number of abortions and the rate dropped 2%, respectively from 2015 to 2016.
There's been an increase in contraceptives among all women and specifically adolescents, particularly intrauterine devices and hormonal implants. Researchers cannot conclude if this timing coincides with the decrease in abortions, however.
Most women who received abortions were in their 20s, with 30% of all abortions performed on women ages 20 to 24. Teenagers were the smallest pool.
Of note: Reporting was voluntary and therefore the CDC was unable to obtain the total number of abortions in the U.S.