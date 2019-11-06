A federal judge in New York rejected a Trump administration rule on Wednesday that would have allowed medical workers to deny services based on their religion or ideology, including abortion or sex reassignment surgery.

The big picture: The most restrictive abortion laws in generations are being challenged in courts across America's red states. This rule from the Department of Health and Human Services was challenged by several women's groups and individual states that claimed it was unconstitutional, AP reports.

