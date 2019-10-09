- If the Supreme Court upholds Louisiana's law, it could be more difficult to prove in court that state abortion restrictions are unconstitutional.
Details: Planned Parenthood is focused on 5 million U.S. voters and 9 states for 2020 election spending, including Colorado, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Florida, Wisconsin, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Michigan and North Carolina.
By the numbers: The organization's PAC, Planned Parenthood Votes, has spent $4.2 million in spending from Q1 to Q3 of 2019, according to the FEC. It has only spent about $5,200 against 2020 Republicans as of August 2019.
- During the 2018 midterms, Planned Parenthood's PAC spent a total of $5.2 million for Democratic candidates and against GOP candidates.
- The 2016 presidential election cycle saw $8.9 million raised by Planned Parenthood's PAC against Republican candidates.
What they're saying: "This year what we're finding is that people really understand exactly what's at stake," Kelley Robinson, executive director of Planned Parenthood Votes, told NPR. "The stakes are higher than ever, and our donors and our supporters understand that very clearly."
- Jeanne Mancini, president of the anti-abortion advocacy group March for Life, said on Wednesday that Planned Parenthood's $45 million spending initiative in battleground states "is no surprise."
- "[T]his Administration has implemented a pro-life agenda in many areas, including the Protecting Life in Global Health Policy and new Title X regulations, both of which impacted Planned Parenthood’s bottom line," Mancini said.
