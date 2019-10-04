Supreme Court agrees to hear Louisiana abortion case

The Supreme Court agreed Friday to take up a case in its next term involving a controversial Louisiana abortion law, the first time the high court will hear an abortion case with a solidified conservative majority.

The backdrop, per the AP: Louisiana's law requires doctors to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital in order to perform an abortion — a restriction that would leave the state with effectively only a single abortion clinic. The law is similar to a Texas law that the court struck down in 2016 — before President Trump's appointees, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, joined the bench.

