About half of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant workers who've effectively been held hostage since Russian troops seized the facility more than three weeks ago have finally been able to leave, Ukrainian officials said Sunday.

The big picture: 64 workers left after being inside the facility for some 600 hours, according to a statement from the plant. They were replaced by 46 "employee-volunteers," the statement added.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Ukrainian officials informed the United Nations nuclear watchdog that the "rotation of on-site personnel had begun in the morning and that those who had left had already been replaced by other Ukrainian staff."

What they're saying: IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a statement that it was "a positive — albeit long overdue — development" that some Chernobyl staff had returned to their families.