Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday that the new U.S. policy allowing Ukraine to use long-ranged weapons to strike deeper into Russia is "going to prove to be very, very helpful." Why it matters: There's growing concern that if Russia defeats Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin threatening other countries.

Putin warned this week that Russia could provide long-range weapons to nations seeking to attack the West.

What they're saying: Austin was asked by CNN's Wolf Blitzer how far the U.S. is willing to go in letting Kyiv strike deeper into Russia with U.S. weapons when deemed necessary.

"Our policy using long-range strike weaponry to go into Russia hasn't changed," said Austin , speaking from Normandy, France, where he joined world leaders including President Biden to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

"But what we have done is provided Ukraine the ability to counter-fire, to fire back at those Russian troops that are firing at them, and to be able to take out their artillery batteries as they're firing at the Ukrainians.

He added: "I think that's going to prove to be very, very helpful to the Ukrainians going forward."

Context: Biden gave Ukraine permission late last month to use American weapons to strike select targets in Russia.

The move greatly increased Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russia's ongoing, unprovoked invasion.

