Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to undergo medical procedure

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin participates in a meeting with Canadian Defense Minister Will

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on May 13 in Arlington, Va. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is scheduled to undergo a medical procedure Friday and will be temporarily relinquish his duties, the Pentagon said.

The big picture: The announcement comes after criticism to the initial secrecy surrounding Austin's two-week hospitalization earlier this year following complications from prostate cancer treatment.

  • "The Secretary has determined he will be temporarily unable to perform his functions and duties during the procedure," Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement, adding that Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks will assume his post.
  • The White House and Congress have been notified, per Ryder.
  • The Pentagon did not immediately respond to Axios' request for information on how long Austin will be unable to perform his duties.

Zoom in: The non-surgical procedure is elective and a minimally invasive follow-up to a bladder issue unrelated to his prior prostate cancer issues.

  • It will take place at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday evening, per the Pentagon.
  • "The Secretary's bladder issue is not related to his cancer diagnosis and has had no effect on his excellent cancer prognosis," Ryder said.

