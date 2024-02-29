House panel grills Secretary Austin about secret hospitalization

The Pentagon on Monday released an unclassified summary of a review of Pentagon staff's handling of Austin's hospitalization. It found that there was no "indication of ill intent or an attempt to obfuscate."
Yet the review included "no explanation of why the President and his staff were left in the dark," House Armed Services Committee Chair Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) said in his opening remarks.
"We're here today to determine why the President was not immediately informed of your incapacitation," Rogers added.
In his opening remarks, Austin said: "We did have a breakdown in notifications during my January stay at Walter Reed."
Austin stressed repeatedly during the hearing that there was no lapse in authorities or in command and control at the Pentagon during his hospitalization.
He added that the Department of Defense is taking steps to ensure such a breakdown would never happen again.
"I never told anyone not to inform the president, White House or anyone else about my hospitalization," Austin said.