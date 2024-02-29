House panel grills Secretary Austin about secret hospitalization

Share on email (opens in new window)

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin faced a barrage of questions Thursday from the House Armed Services Committee about the lack of transparency over his January hospitalization. Why it matters: The initial secrecy around Austin's hospitalization sparked bipartisan blowback and calls for his resignation for keeping the White House and Congress in the dark.

Republicans on the panel hammered Austin for the episode as the hearing opened Thursday.

"Our adversaries should fear us," said Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.). "What you've done is embarrass us."

State of play: Austin has since taken full responsibility for mishandling the situation.

The Pentagon on Monday released an unclassified summary of a review of Pentagon staff's handling of Austin's hospitalization. It found that there was no "indication of ill intent or an attempt to obfuscate."

Yet the review included "no explanation of why the President and his staff were left in the dark," House Armed Services Committee Chair Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) said in his opening remarks.

"We're here today to determine why the President was not immediately informed of your incapacitation," Rogers added.

In his opening remarks, Austin said: "We did have a breakdown in notifications during my January stay at Walter Reed."

Austin stressed repeatedly during the hearing that there was no lapse in authorities or in command and control at the Pentagon during his hospitalization.

He added that the Department of Defense is taking steps to ensure such a breakdown would never happen again.

"I never told anyone not to inform the president, White House or anyone else about my hospitalization," Austin said.

Catch up quick: Austin was hospitalized in early January after complications from a procedure to treat prostate cancer.

For days, the White House and National Security Council did not know that Austin was hospitalized. The Pentagon only announced it several days later.

Austin remained hospitalized for about two weeks. After being discharged, he was hospitalized in mid-February for a bladder issue.

Editor's note: This story was updated with details from the hearing.