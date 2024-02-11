Lloyd Austin hospitalized over "bladder issue" signs, Pentagon says

Share on email (opens in new window)

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., earlier this month. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized again on Sunday — this time "to be seen for symptoms suggesting an emergent bladder issue," the Pentagon announced.

The big picture: Austin was released from the hospital less than a month ago following complications from a treatment for prostate cancer.

What's happening: Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement Austin was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center about 2:20pm Sunday over the potential bladder issue.

Austin is "retaining the functions and duties of his office," per Ryder.

The deputy secretary of defense and the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff have been notified and "White House and Congressional notifications have occurred," Ryder said.

"The Deputy Secretary is prepared to assume the functions and duties of the Secretary of Defense, if required," he added.

"Secretary Austin traveled to the hospital with the unclassified and classified communications systems necessary to perform his duties."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's transportation to the hospital and further context.