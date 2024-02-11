Skip to main content
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Lloyd Austin hospitalized over "bladder issue" signs, Pentagon says

headshot
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a press conference at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on February 1, 2024.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., earlier this month. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized again on Sunday — this time "to be seen for symptoms suggesting an emergent bladder issue," the Pentagon announced.

The big picture: Austin was released from the hospital less than a month ago following complications from a treatment for prostate cancer.

What's happening: Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement Austin was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center about 2:20pm Sunday over the potential bladder issue.

  • Austin is "retaining the functions and duties of his office," per Ryder.
  • The deputy secretary of defense and the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff have been notified and "White House and Congressional notifications have occurred," Ryder said.
  • "The Deputy Secretary is prepared to assume the functions and duties of the Secretary of Defense, if required," he added.
  • "Secretary Austin traveled to the hospital with the unclassified and classified communications systems necessary to perform his duties."

Go deeper: Defense Secretary Austin admits "we fell short" on hospitalization

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's transportation to the hospital and further context.

Go deeper