In photos: Biden marks 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy

President Biden opened his speech commemorating D-Day by saluting World War II veterans, who he said "who met the test of ages that moment 80 years ago" on Thursday.
Why it matters: With the median age of World War II soldiers being 98 years old, Thursday's anniversary could be the last decennial commemoration of the largest amphibious assault in history with a significant number of veterans in attendance.
What they're saying: "Here, the coast of Normandy, the battle between freedom and tyranny would be joined. Here, on that June morning, the testing was at hand," Biden said.
"On behalf of the American people, and as commander in chief, it's the highest honor to be able to salute you here in Normandy once more."
The big picture: Biden used his speech to speak on the status of the world, saying the "dark forces" WWII veterans fought against "never fade."
"Aggression and greed, the desire to dominate and control, to change borders by force. These are perennial. And the struggle between a dictatorship and freedom is unending."
"Here in Europe, we see one stark example: Ukraine has been invaded by a tyrant bent on domination. Ukrainians are fighting with extraordinary courage, suffering great losses, but never backing down," Biden said, adding that 350,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded.
Zoom in: Biden pledged to "never walk away" from Ukraine, warning that the "autocrats around the world are watching."
"If we do that, it means Ukraine will be subjugated, and it will not end there. Ukraine's neighbors will be threatened. All of Europe will be threatened," he said.
"We can not let that happen. To surrender to bullies, to bow down to dictators, is simply unthinkable. Were we to do that, it means we would be forgetting what happened here on these hallowed beaches."
Zoom out: Biden, too, noted the importance of alliances like NATO, saying they stemmed from lessons from WWII.
"What the allies did 80 years ago far surpassed anything we could have done on our own. It was a powerful illustration of how alliances — real alliances — make us stronger, a lesson I pray Americans never forget."