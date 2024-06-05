Biden sat down with comedian Jason Bateman and his podcast pals for their "SmartLess" show in April alongside former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. He appeared on the Howard Stern show later that month.
Biden also gave a rare TV interview to CNN's Erin Burnett in May.
Details: The exclusive interview will be taped on Thursday and air that evening on ABC News' World News Tonight during the 6:30 p.m. ET hour.
The interview piggybacks off of Muir's D-Day anniversary coverage, which includes a two-part series on the last living heroes of Normandy, airing Wednesday and Thursday.