ABC News' World News Tonight anchor David Muir will interview President Biden Thursday in Normandy, France, during the president's visit to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Why it matters: The interview is part of a broader press push from the Biden campaign team as the general election heats up.

The big picture: For the first few years of his term, Biden was — in comparison to his predecessors — more closed off and less accessible to the press.

The New York Times reported last year that Biden had held fewer press conferences, up until that point, than any of his predecessors since Ronald Reagan.

Zoom in: Biden had given few interviews either until this Spring, when he started to ramp up his engagement with the press ahead of November's election.

The New Yorker's Evan Osnos published a print interview with the president March. Time Magazine published an interview with the president Tuesday.

Biden sat down with comedian Jason Bateman and his podcast pals for their "SmartLess" show in April alongside former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. He appeared on the Howard Stern show later that month.

Biden also gave a rare TV interview to CNN's Erin Burnett in May.

Details: The exclusive interview will be taped on Thursday and air that evening on ABC News' World News Tonight during the 6:30 p.m. ET hour.

The interview piggybacks off of Muir's D-Day anniversary coverage, which includes a two-part series on the last living heroes of Normandy, airing Wednesday and Thursday.

