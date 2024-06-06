Scoop: Justice Brett Kavanaugh plans legal memoir

Why it matters: Kavanaugh, 59, has been relatively quiet amid a host of controversies. Now he's expected to give his point of view on everything from the fracas over his 2018 confirmation to the 2022 plot to kill him, a source familiar with the project tells Axios.
Driving the news: The book, which is not yet titled, is expected to be published in 2025 or 2026.
Kavanaugh originally signed a contract with Regnery Publishing, a leading conservative house.
But after Regnery was sold to Skyhorse Publishing in December, the project moved to the Center Street imprint at Hachette Book Group.
The big picture: Kavanaugh is the latest of several justices to write memoirs.