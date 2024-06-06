Scoop: Justice Brett Kavanaugh plans legal memoir

Justice Brett Kavanaugh is working on a legal memoir at a time when the Supreme Court is being increasingly scrutinized amid falling public trust. Why it matters: Kavanaugh, 59, has been relatively quiet amid a host of controversies. Now he's expected to give his point of view on everything from the fracas over his 2018 confirmation to the 2022 plot to kill him, a source familiar with the project tells Axios.

Driving the news: The book, which is not yet titled, is expected to be published in 2025 or 2026.

Kavanaugh originally signed a contract with Regnery Publishing, a leading conservative house.

But after Regnery was sold to Skyhorse Publishing in December, the project moved to the Center Street imprint at Hachette Book Group.

The big picture: Kavanaugh is the latest of several justices to write memoirs.

Between the lines: Kavanaugh knows there's great interest in what he has to say — and wanted to tell his story himself, as other justices have, the source told us.

Reality check: The book is sure to be as polarizing as its author.