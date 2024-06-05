Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Rep. Rob Menendez Jr. (D-N.J.) defeated Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla in a hotly contested Democratic primary, according to AP. Why it matters: The son of Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) faced difficult political headwinds after his father was indicted on explosive federal bribery charges, with prosecutors accusing him of taking payments in the form of gold bars.

Bob Menendez has denied the allegations and is mounting a longshot independent bid to hold onto to his Senate seat.

Conext: Menendez, the former commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, was easily elected in 2022 with heavy establishment support.

Bhalla, a former civil rights lawyer, launched his bid last December saying he wanted to give voters "a choice."

State of play: Rob Menendez enjoyed establishment support again this year in both New Jersey and Washington, D.C., where top House Democrats including Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) held a fundraiser for him last month.

But Bhalla managed to out-raise him, bringing in just over $2 million to $1.6 million raised by Rob Menendez, according to the Federal Election Commission.

What's next: The Democratic primary win all but assures Menendez's election to a second term in New Jersey's safely Democratic 8th congressional district.