Michael Cohen's family doxed in aftermath of Trump trial testimony

Michael Cohen in New York City in May 2024. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Personal information about former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's family members was released online after a New York jury found the former president guilty of 34 felony counts last week. Why it matters: Cohen was a central witness in Trump's trial, as he organized the hush money scheme to buy adult film actress Stormy Daniels' silence and received reimbursements Trump falsified as legal expenses.

The doxing of Cohen's family members come as users on online forums have made attempts to leak personal information about other witnesses and to identify the jurors, who remained anonymous throughout the trial.

Those attempts were accompanied by violent threats against jurors and other people involved in the case, including the judge and prosecutors, according to CNN.

What they're saying: Cohen told MSNBC's Joy Reid on Monday that he and his family have been receiving unwanted phone calls, emails and text messages since the trial ended.

Cohen added that pizza he did not order was delivered to his house under his son's name, suggesting his address and his son's personal information have been leaked online.

"This is sort of the behavior we have been contending with simply because I testified and they're unhappy," Cohen said. He added that "when I say 'they' I mean MAGA is unhappy with the results."

The big picture: Advance Democracy, a nonprofit research group that in part investigates political violence, has also found that addresses and phone numbers belonging to Cohen's family members have been posted to a doxing website, according to NBC News.

Daniel Jones, an investigator and the president of Advance Democracy, told NBC that those who shared the information likely intended to harm Cohen and his family because of his testimony.

