Garland "worried" about potential terrorist attack on U.S. after Oct. 7

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday that the Justice Department is "worried" about the possibility of a terrorist attack in the U.S. after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack in Israel. The big picture: Garland has previously said that the Justice Department is monitoring threats following the Oct. 7 attack, "with particular attention to threats to faith communities," he said during a news conference in October.

Garland's remarks came during a hearing Tuesday where he is defending himself and his Justice Department from GOP attacks.

Republicans are seeking to hold Garland in contempt after the Justice Department refused to turn over audio of President Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur.

What he's saying: "I am worried about the possibility of a terrorist attack in the country after October 7," Garland said Tuesday during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee.

"The threat level for us has gone up enormously."

"Every morning, we worry about this question. We try to track anyone who might be trying to hurt the country," Garland said.

"Of course, this is a major priority for the Justice Department," he said.

Garland later on Tuesday said that there has been a "terrible explosion of anti-Semitic threats" since Oct. 7.

"Also anti-Arab, anti-Muslim threats in this country that make all of these communities afraid," Garland said.

"We regard it as an important element of our civil rights work to deter and to investigate and to prosecute and to stop these threats."

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details from Attorney General Merrick Garland's testimony.