Updated 32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Garland "worried" about potential terrorist attack on U.S. after Oct. 7

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a House Appropriations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on April 16, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a House Appropriations Committee hearing on April 16. Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday that the Justice Department is "worried" about the possibility of a terrorist attack in the U.S. after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack in Israel.

The big picture: Garland has previously said that the Justice Department is monitoring threats following the Oct. 7 attack, "with particular attention to threats to faith communities," he said during a news conference in October.

  • Garland's remarks came during a hearing Tuesday where he is defending himself and his Justice Department from GOP attacks.
  • Republicans are seeking to hold Garland in contempt after the Justice Department refused to turn over audio of President Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur.

What he's saying: "I am worried about the possibility of a terrorist attack in the country after October 7," Garland said Tuesday during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee.

  • "The threat level for us has gone up enormously."
  • "Every morning, we worry about this question. We try to track anyone who might be trying to hurt the country," Garland said.
  • "Of course, this is a major priority for the Justice Department," he said.

Garland later on Tuesday said that there has been a "terrible explosion of anti-Semitic threats" since Oct. 7.

  • "Also anti-Arab, anti-Muslim threats in this country that make all of these communities afraid," Garland said.
  • "We regard it as an important element of our civil rights work to deter and to investigate and to prosecute and to stop these threats."

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details from Attorney General Merrick Garland's testimony.

