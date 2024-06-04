Garland "worried" about potential terrorist attack on U.S. after Oct. 7

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday that the Justice Department is "worried" about the possibility of a terrorist attack in the U.S. after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack in Israel.
The big picture: Garland has previously said that the Justice Department is monitoring threats following the Oct. 7 attack, "with particular attention to threats to faith communities," he said during a news conference in October.
Garland's remarks came during a hearing Tuesday where he is defending himself and his Justice Department from GOP attacks.