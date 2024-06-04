Garland defends against GOP’s contempt threats: “I will not be intimidated”

Attorney General Merrick Garland condemned Republican attacks on the Department of Justice (DOJ) as "unprecedented" and "unfounded" during his opening remarks Tuesday before the House Judiciary Committee.
Why it matters: Garland forcefully defended himself and the DOJ from the attacks and addressed GOP threats to hold him in contempt, saying that he "will not be intimidated."
"We will continue to do our jobs free from political influence. And we will not back down from defending democracy," Garland said during his opening remarks.
Garland also sharply criticized the"heinous threats of violence"toward the DOJ's career public servants.
Driving the news: House Republicans zeroed in Tuesday on former President Trump's conviction in Manhattan last week, repeating the false criticisms that the charges are politically motivated.
Garland emphasized Tuesday that the Justice Department is "completely independent" from the District Attorney's office that brought the 34 felony charges against Trump.
"We do not control the Manhattan District Attorney," he said.
Zoom in: Republicans are seeking to hold Garland in contempt after the Justice Department refused to turn over audio of President Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur.