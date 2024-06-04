Hunter Biden's request to remove trial evidence denied by judge

Why it matters: The judge's decision will allow messages, videos and photos that show President Biden's son with drugs or discussing them around the time of a 2018 gun purchase to be included in the trial, which is a win for prosecutors from the Department of Justice.
"His admissions in his messages have probative value which is not substantially outweighed by danger of unfair prejudice or other issues," the prosecution wrote regarding the messages in a court document objecting to Biden's request.
Zoom in: Hunter Biden objected to a video that he said featured him naked, but the prosecution said it showed him only from the chest up.
"This video is evidence of the ongoing and long-running addiction the defendant admits to during the time period in question," the prosecution wrote in the document.
Catch up quick: Biden faces three felony gun charges with a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison if convicted. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Special Counsel David Weiss charged Biden with crimes related to making false statements on a form when he purchased a firearm in 2018 that prosecutors allege he possessed while using a narcotic.