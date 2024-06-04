Hunter Biden's request to remove trial evidence denied by judge

Hunter Biden, son of President Biden, arrives to the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Wilmington, Delaware, on June 4. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A Delaware judge declined requests on Tuesday from Hunter Biden's legal team to remove pieces of evidence from the record in his federal gun trial, multiple outlets reported. Why it matters: The judge's decision will allow messages, videos and photos that show President Biden's son with drugs or discussing them around the time of a 2018 gun purchase to be included in the trial, which is a win for prosecutors from the Department of Justice.

"His admissions in his messages have probative value which is not substantially outweighed by danger of unfair prejudice or other issues," the prosecution wrote regarding the messages in a court document objecting to Biden's request.

Zoom in: Hunter Biden objected to a video that he said featured him naked, but the prosecution said it showed him only from the chest up.

"This video is evidence of the ongoing and long-running addiction the defendant admits to during the time period in question," the prosecution wrote in the document.

Catch up quick: Biden faces three felony gun charges with a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison if convicted. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Special Counsel David Weiss charged Biden with crimes related to making false statements on a form when he purchased a firearm in 2018 that prosecutors allege he possessed while using a narcotic.

The jury was seated on Monday, and opening statements began on Tuesday.

Friction point: Evidence submitted by the Justice Department includes divorce materials, text messages with family, receipts and tax documents, and pictures and videos of Biden smoking crack cocaine.

Some legal experts argued that the level of personal detail is meant to embarrass rather than prosecute, Axios' Alex Thompson reported.

