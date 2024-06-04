Guilty verdict boosts Trump

Data: Similarweb; Chart: Axios Visuals

Traffic to the Republican fundraising platform WinRed skyrocketed in the wake of Donald Trump's historic conviction last week.

Why it matters: The data shows how much Trump's guilty verdict is helping the former president raise cash, as the Biden campaign struggles to take advantage of the situation.

Zoom in: Daily visits to WinRed's website surged 4x the day of Trump's conviction and 6x the following day, according to media measurement company Similarweb.

Trump's fundraising page on WinRed temporarily crashed right after the conviction.

page on WinRed temporarily crashed right after the conviction. Traffic to ActBlue, the Democrats' fundraising platform, saw a marginal increase of 1.5x the day of the guilty verdict and 2x the following day.

Reality check: The numbers show momentum for Trump. But traffic doesn't necessarily = dollars.

The Biden campaign raised $187 million in the first fundraising quarter of 2024 — more than double the Trump campaign's $93 million haul.

raised $187 million in the first fundraising quarter of 2024 — more than double the Trump campaign's $93 million haul. During that time, WinRed saw a higher number of traffic visits than ActBlue.

Zoom out: Still, it does show a clear signal of momentum for the Trump campaign following Trump's conviction.

The Trump campaign raised a whopping $141 million in May — its best monthly haul year to date.

More than one-third of that cash ($53 million) came from online donations during the 24 hours after Trump was found guilty on all 34 criminal counts in New York.

What to watch: Trump's guilty verdict momentum seems to have made its way to TikTok.