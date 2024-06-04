Guilty verdict boosts Trump

Traffic to the Republican fundraising platform WinRed skyrocketed in the wake of Donald Trump's historic conviction last week.
- Why it matters: The data shows how much Trump's guilty verdict is helping the former president raise cash, as the Biden campaign struggles to take advantage of the situation.
Zoom in: Daily visits to WinRed's website surged 4x the day of Trump's conviction and 6x the following day, according to media measurement company Similarweb.
- Trump's fundraising page on WinRed temporarily crashed right after the conviction.
- Traffic to ActBlue, the Democrats' fundraising platform, saw a marginal increase of 1.5x the day of the guilty verdict and 2x the following day.
Reality check: The numbers show momentum for Trump. But traffic doesn't necessarily = dollars.
- The Biden campaign raised $187 million in the first fundraising quarter of 2024 — more than double the Trump campaign's $93 million haul.
- During that time, WinRed saw a higher number of traffic visits than ActBlue.
Zoom out: Still, it does show a clear signal of momentum for the Trump campaign following Trump's conviction.
- The Trump campaign raised a whopping $141 million in May — its best monthly haul year to date.
- More than one-third of that cash ($53 million) came from online donations during the 24 hours after Trump was found guilty on all 34 criminal counts in New York.
What to watch: Trump's guilty verdict momentum seems to have made its way to TikTok.
- Trump's new account, launched last week, has nearly 5 million followers, compared to 354,000 for the Biden campaign.