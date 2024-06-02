🍨 Scoop: Rand Paul's tension with Trump

The tension between Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Trump's team has been rising, as Paul has questioned Trump's commitment to cut spending.

Paul is among a dwindling number of Republicans who've refused to publicly back the former president as the GOP's 2024 nominee.

And those in Trump's orbit are getting antsy about it.

"There's a growing sentiment in Trumpworld that Rand can't be trusted, and it's a great disappointment," Trump ally and consultant Alex Bruesewitz told Axios.

🥊 Paul questioned Trump's spending plans during a heated exchange with top Trump ally Russell Vought during a closed-door meeting on May 22, Axios has learned.

Paul railed at Vought about the Trump administration's massive spending, according to two sources familiar with what was said in the session.

Vought urged Republicans to push this year's government funding fight to 2025 — partly to allow a potential Trump administration to slash funding.

🤔 The intrigue: Paul also has a budding relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — whose independent run for president has garnered significant support, prompting the Biden and Trump campaigns to attack.

