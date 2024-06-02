Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) questioned former President Trump's commitment to slashing government spending in a heated exchange with top Trump ally Russell Vought during a recent closed-door meeting, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Paul is among a dwindling number of Republicans who've refused to publicly back the former president as the party's 2024 nominee. And those in Trump's orbit are getting antsy.

"There's a growing sentiment in Trumpworld that Rand can't be trusted, and it's a great disappointment," Trump ally and consultant Alex Bruesewitz told Axios.

Driving the news: Paul grilled Vought on May 22 over the Trump administration's massive spending, comparing it to Democratic administrations, according to two sources familiar with what was said in the lunch.

Paul said Trump's team had "no credibility" on spending, one source said.

During the lunch, Vought urged Republicans to kick back this year's government funding fight to 2025 — in part to allow a potential future Trump administration to use the process to slash funding, as Axios reported.

The intrigue: Paul also has a budding relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — whose independent run for president has garnered significant support, prompting the Biden and Trump campaigns to go on the attack.

A long-time Paul strategist and former chief of staff, Doug Stafford, was on RFK Jr.'s campaign payroll— and received $30,000 in the last reported quarter, according to FEC filings that were first reported by the Washington Free Beacon.

A Paul staffer told Axios that Stafford no longer works for RFK Jr.'s campaign.

Zoom out: Paul ran against Trump in an insult-laden presidential primary season in 2016. He later became an ardent supporter — endorsing Trump again in 2020, campaigning with him and defending the ex-president during his impeachment trials.

But Paul hasn't endorsed this time around — and it's unclear whether he will.

"Trump just endorsed the worst Deep State candidate this cycle," Paul posted on social media earlier this year after the former president backed Rep. Mike Rogers' (R-Mich.) Senate bid in Michigan.

Rogers supported controversial surveillance authorities under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. Paul has been a vocal critic of those.

Paul did, however, respond to Trump's conviction last Thursday, saying the verdict would "tragically undermine Americans' confidence in impartial justice."

Between the lines: If Republicans take control of the Senate, the margin could be slim. Any dissent could wreak havoc on Trump and the GOP's ambitious plans.

And Paul is no stranger to using Senate procedure to filibuster and stonewall.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment.