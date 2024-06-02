Skip to main content
Jun 2, 2024 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Rand Paul's brewing fight with Trumpworld

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks with members of the media

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks with members of the media. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) questioned former President Trump's commitment to slashing government spending in a heated exchange with top Trump ally Russell Vought during a recent closed-door meeting, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Paul is among a dwindling number of Republicans who've refused to publicly back the former president as the party's 2024 nominee. And those in Trump's orbit are getting antsy.

  • "There's a growing sentiment in Trumpworld that Rand can't be trusted, and it's a great disappointment," Trump ally and consultant Alex Bruesewitz told Axios.

Driving the news: Paul grilled Vought on May 22 over the Trump administration's massive spending, comparing it to Democratic administrations, according to two sources familiar with what was said in the lunch.

  • Paul said Trump's team had "no credibility" on spending, one source said.
  • During the lunch, Vought urged Republicans to kick back this year's government funding fight to 2025 — in part to allow a potential future Trump administration to use the process to slash funding, as Axios reported.

The intrigue: Paul also has a budding relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — whose independent run for president has garnered significant support, prompting the Biden and Trump campaigns to go on the attack.

  • A long-time Paul strategist and former chief of staff, Doug Stafford, was on RFK Jr.'s campaign payroll— and received $30,000 in the last reported quarter, according to FEC filings that were first reported by the Washington Free Beacon.
  • A Paul staffer told Axios that Stafford no longer works for RFK Jr.'s campaign.

Zoom out: Paul ran against Trump in an insult-laden presidential primary season in 2016. He later became an ardent supporter — endorsing Trump again in 2020, campaigning with him and defending the ex-president during his impeachment trials.

  • But Paul hasn't endorsed this time around — and it's unclear whether he will.
  • "Trump just endorsed the worst Deep State candidate this cycle," Paul posted on social media earlier this year after the former president backed Rep. Mike Rogers' (R-Mich.) Senate bid in Michigan.
  • Rogers supported controversial surveillance authorities under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. Paul has been a vocal critic of those.
  • Paul did, however, respond to Trump's conviction last Thursday, saying the verdict would "tragically undermine Americans' confidence in impartial justice."

Between the lines: If Republicans take control of the Senate, the margin could be slim. Any dissent could wreak havoc on Trump and the GOP's ambitious plans.

  • And Paul is no stranger to using Senate procedure to filibuster and stonewall.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

