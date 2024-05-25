Then-President Donald Trump listens while then-acting OMB Director Russell Vought speaks during an executive order signing. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Close Trump ally Russell Vought urged Senate Republicans in a closed-door lunch to delay this year's government funding fight to 2025 — to maximize options in a potential second Trump administration, Axios has learned. Why it matters: It's the latest of several early efforts to start clearing the way for an ambitious, rapid-fire start should former President Trump succeed in ousting President Biden.

The moves telegraph Republican confidence going into what's expected to be a fierce fight for the White House and Congressional majorities in November's election.

Funding the government into 2025 also would avoid a potentially ugly — and fractious — internal GOP fight before voters head to the polls by taking a potential government shutdown off the table.

Driving the news: Vought — who was Trump's OMB director and is a key player in transition preparations — spoke at the GOP Steering Committee's lunch Wednesday, according to a source in the room.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Whip John Thune (R-S.D.), Chair Mike Lee (R-Utah) and several conservative senators attended.

Vought gave an overview of preparations under way to act fast on Trump campaign promises and urged senators to pass a long-term continuing resolution that would last through February or March. The fiscal year ends on Sept. 30.

Senators also pitched ideas for policy priorities if Trump is elected.

Vought declined to comment.

Zoom in: Vought warned Democrats could use the appropriations process in the late summer and early fall to hamstring a future Trump administration — blocking him from using funds to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, for example.

By contrast, If the GOP controls the Senate and White House next year, they could use the funding bills to try to slash federal spending and attach controversial policies.

Budget reconciliation — a process that would allow Republicans to bypass the 60-vote threshold to pass certain legislation — was also discussed.

What to watch: Conservatives in the House have been fighting to add ideological policy riders to government funding bills — so far to no avail.

They have targeted everything from DEI programs to gender-affirming care, abortion, border security — and penalizing Justice Department officials who have brought criminal charges against Trump.

The big picture: House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) has been talking directly with Trump about how to tackle GOP priorities, including through budget reconciliation.

Speaker Mike Johnson has also had 2025 planning talks with Trump.

Republican senators on the Finance committee recently discussed how to rapidly extend Trump's tax cuts set to expire next year, Punchbowl reported.

The bottom line: A nearly six-month funding bill would sweep big GOP disagreements under the carpet ahead of November elections.