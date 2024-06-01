Starter homes are turning into forever homes

Roughly one-third of potential sellers have been thinking of moving for multiple years.
Shamika Lynch of Maximizing Tiny Interiors specializes in small-space design. There's been a noticeable increase in clients opting to renovate the space they have instead of upgrading to a larger home, she says.
To maximize minimal square footage, clients are packing multiple functions in each space. For example, one client is adding a bathroom to their existing layout to complete a guest suite (that may double as a nursery one day), Lynch says.