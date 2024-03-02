Flashback: In 2021, when rates hovered below 3.5%, bidding wars were rampant and home prices surged by double-digit percentages.
Historically, home prices are elevated in spring and summer when more buyers are out bidding.
The fine print: Despite cooling from 2022 highs — peaking around $615,000 — Denver median home prices are still higher than they were pre-pandemic.
The Denver-area median sales price was up roughly 32% from December 2019 to December 2023.
Reality check: Mortgage rates aren't guaranteed to fall. But if they do and curbing inflation is the primary motivation, home values and competition likely won't cool, Matt Graham of Mortgage News Daily says.
The other side: "If the drop involves disinflation and early signs of an economic recession, there would be more relative relief for those left in the market when it comes to affordability and competition," Graham tells Axios.
The bottom line: Many potential homebuyers still can't catch a break.