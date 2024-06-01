Biden smile on Trump's 'political prisoner' claim makes campaign video

The big picture: The video was created the day after a New York jury found former President Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.
State of play: At 1:42 p.m. on Friday, NBC's Kelly O'Donnell shouted as Biden walked out: "Mr. President, can you tell us, sir: Donald Trump refers to himself as a political prisoner and blames you directly. What's your response to that, sir?"
Biden didn't say anything,but turned to the press pool and made the face captured in this story's lead photo.
An in-house Trump campaign team added horror music, and put the video in slow-mo.
At 4:21 p.m., campaign co-manager Chris LaCivita tweeted the video and labeled it "The face of corruption" — a phrase you'll hear again.