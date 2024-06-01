Biden smile on Trump's 'political prisoner' claim makes campaign video

President Biden after speaking about the situation in the Middle East at the White House on May 31. Photo: Evan Vucci/AP

It took less than three hours for the Trump campaign to turn this moment — as President Biden left the State Dining Room on Friday after speaking on the Middle East — into a campaign video. The big picture: The video was created the day after a New York jury found former President Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

State of play: At 1:42 p.m. on Friday, NBC's Kelly O'Donnell shouted as Biden walked out: "Mr. President, can you tell us, sir: Donald Trump refers to himself as a political prisoner and blames you directly. What's your response to that, sir?"

Biden didn't say anything, but turned to the press pool and made the face captured in this story's lead photo.

An in-house Trump campaign team added horror music, and put the video in slow-mo.

At 4:21 p.m., campaign co-manager Chris LaCivita tweeted the video and labeled it "The face of corruption" — a phrase you'll hear again.

Reality check: Despite what Trump and GOP officials keep saying, he was convicted in a New York State court that Biden has nothing to do with.

What we're watching: Axios co-founder Mike Allen asked a Trump official if the campaign might use the video as a paid ad.

"We might," the official said with a chuckle. "Because we're gonna raise a lotta money off it."

