The strike will expand to UCSD and UC Santa Barbara campuses on Monday and UC Irvine on Wednesday, according to United Auto Workers Local 4811.
The union is demanding that the university drop charges and disciplinary actions against all academic employees, students, faculty and staff who face disciplinary action or arrest due to pro-Palestinian protests, according to Joyce Chan, UCSD post-doctoral student and UAW 4811 recording secretary.
Driving the news: UC officials are seeking a court order to bar UAW 4811, which represents 48,000 academic employees, from engaging in strike activity.
Their filing to the California Public Employment Relations Board (PERB) this week is their second request for an injunction. PERB denied the first request last week but agreed to reconsider if they provided more evidence.
What they're saying: In the filing, attorneys for the university claim that the strike is causing irreparable harm to hundreds of thousands of students who they say are now deprived of "access to key instructors."
Citing UAW 4811 president Rafael Jaime's vow to "maximize chaos and confusion," the attorneys accuse the union's members of blocking roadways and forcibly occupying an academic building.