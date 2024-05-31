Skip to main content
May 31, 2024 - Politics & Policy

Tlaib, AOC face internal blowback over Israel remarks

headshot
Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib standing in front of the Capitol at night.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) are coming under fire both publicly and privately from fellow Democratic lawmakers for recent anti-Israel comments.

Why it matters: It's the latest bout of tension between the Democratic Party's pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel wings as the war in Gaza continues to divide the party.

Driving the news: Ocasio-Cortez appeared on a Twitch stream last week with left-wing influencer Hasan Piker, who said the Oct. 7 attack on Israel was a "direct consequence" of the Abraham Accords and of the relocation of the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, according to Jewish Insider.

  • Ocasio-Cortez indicated agreement with Piker, responding "10,000%" and "absolutely."
  • Tlaib criticized Biden as an "enabler" of Israel during a speech over the weekend at the People's Conference for Palestine, which reportedly featured several speakers with ties to U.S.-designated terror groups.
  • "The International Court of Justice just ruled that the Israeli government must stop its invasion of Rafah, but President Biden says what's happening in Gaza is not a genocide," Tlaib said. "Where's your red line, President Biden?"

What we're hearing: Tlaib's speech has caused "a lot of angst" and "deeply disturbed a lot of members," one House Democrat, granted anonymity to speak about a sensitive internal issue, told Axios.

  • Another House Democrat said they were particularly disappointed by Ocasio-Cortez's comments because she is seen as one of the less bombastic members of the progressive "Squad."
  • The lawmaker called the New York lawmaker's remarks "reckless" and "problematic," adding: "What is she doing … a member of Congress [screwing] around on Twitch?"

The other side: None of Ocasio-Cortez's colleagues have contacted her on the issue, an Ocasio-Cortez aide told Axios.

  • Tlaib's office declined to comment for this story.

What they're saying: Several lawmakers have issued rare public statements blasting their fellow Democrats in all but name.

  • Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) said in a statement it is "both ignorant and abhorrent to suggest that pursuing peace ... either caused or justified Hamas's barbaric attack on Oct. 7," referring to the Abraham Accords.
  • The office of Sen. Gary Peters' (D-Mich.), in a statement to Jewish Insider, took aim at calls for "armed resistance" and praise of Oct. 7 at the conference at which Tlaib spoke.
  • Peters "believes that there is no place for violent rhetoric or advocacy of violence in these discussions," the statement said.

Zoom in: Tlaib's comments about Biden in particular perturbed some of her Democratic colleagues.

  • "If people don't like Biden and successfully work against his re-election, they'll be responsible for the the undoing of America," said Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.).
  • Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) said she is using "using every ounce of my free time to support President Biden. ... He has been transparent and dedicated to Israel and I am proud to support his foreign aid agenda that protects democracy and stands by the Jewish people worldwide."
Go deeper