Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) are coming under fire both publicly and privately from fellow Democratic lawmakers for recent anti-Israel comments. Why it matters: It's the latest bout of tension between the Democratic Party's pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel wings as the war in Gaza continues to divide the party.

Driving the news: Ocasio-Cortez appeared on a Twitch stream last week with left-wing influencer Hasan Piker, who said the Oct. 7 attack on Israel was a "direct consequence" of the Abraham Accords and of the relocation of the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, according to Jewish Insider.

Ocasio-Cortez indicated agreement with Piker, responding "10,000%" and "absolutely."

Tlaib criticized Biden as an "enabler" of Israel during a speech over the weekend at the People's Conference for Palestine, which reportedly featured several speakers with ties to U.S.-designated terror groups.

"The International Court of Justice just ruled that the Israeli government must stop its invasion of Rafah, but President Biden says what's happening in Gaza is not a genocide," Tlaib said. "Where's your red line, President Biden?"

What we're hearing: Tlaib's speech has caused "a lot of angst" and "deeply disturbed a lot of members," one House Democrat, granted anonymity to speak about a sensitive internal issue, told Axios.

Another House Democrat said they were particularly disappointed by Ocasio-Cortez's comments because she is seen as one of the less bombastic members of the progressive "Squad."

The lawmaker called the New York lawmaker's remarks "reckless" and "problematic," adding: "What is she doing … a member of Congress [screwing] around on Twitch?"

The other side: None of Ocasio-Cortez's colleagues have contacted her on the issue, an Ocasio-Cortez aide told Axios.

Tlaib's office declined to comment for this story.

What they're saying: Several lawmakers have issued rare public statements blasting their fellow Democrats in all but name.

Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) said in a statement it is "both ignorant and abhorrent to suggest that pursuing peace ... either caused or justified Hamas's barbaric attack on Oct. 7," referring to the Abraham Accords.

The office of Sen. Gary Peters' (D-Mich.), in a statement to Jewish Insider, took aim at calls for "armed resistance" and praise of Oct. 7 at the conference at which Tlaib spoke.

Peters "believes that there is no place for violent rhetoric or advocacy of violence in these discussions," the statement said.

Zoom in: Tlaib's comments about Biden in particular perturbed some of her Democratic colleagues.