Netanyahu officially invited to address Congress

The plan is to have the address within the next eight weeks or soon after Congress' August recess, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Netanyahu's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Driving the news: The invite is signed House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).
"We join the State of Israel in your struggle against terror, especially as Hamas continues to hold American and Israeli citizens captive and its leaders jeopardize regional stability," they wrote.
"For this reason, on behalf of the bipartisan leadership of the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate, we would like to invite you to address a Joint Meeting of Congress."
What to watch: Many progressive lawmakers have said they would likely boycott the address, similar to the dozens who declined to attend Netanyahu's controversial 2015 address to Congress.