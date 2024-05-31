GOP senator aims to block floor action over Trump conviction

Eight Republican senators are vowing to vote against any spending bills, judicial nominees or other Democratic legislation brought to the floor in protest of former President Trump's conviction on 34 felony charges.
Why it matters: It's unlikely to be enough to fully block action in the Democrat-controlled chamber, but it could slow things down — and shows how Republicans are taking action to hit back at Democrats over the jury's Thursday decision.
Nearly every Republican member of Congress has criticized the verdict, and Trump's allies have been livid — and plotting retaliation.
It also comes as Trump's backers already have been urging Republicans to delay this year's government funding fight to 2025.
Driving the news: "Strongly worded statements are not enough," Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), who led the effort, tweeted. "Those who turned our judicial system into a political cudgel must be held accountable."
He was joined by two Trump VP contenders — Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Oh.) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) — as well as Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) who recently announced a bid for GOP leader.
Sens. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kans.) also joined.
Lee plans to keep the letter open for the foreseeable future, and is calling on more Senators to join their pledge of non-cooperation.
The bottom line: Republicans are wasting no time turning Trump's conviction into political ammo.