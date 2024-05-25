Severe thunderstorms with hazards including powerful tornadoes, giant hail, along with damaging straight-line winds and flooding rains are erupting across the Plains, continuing into Saturday night, the National Weather Service warns.
The big picture: The storms, which the NWS says may produce multiple tornadoes, come amid an especially active tornado season.
Areas at risk of seeing some of the greatest impacts include a stretch of Kansas into Oklahoma and north Texas.
Cities most at risk include Wichita, Oklahoma City and Abilene, Texas. Overnight, severe weather may shift east, affecting Dallas-Ft. Worth, Tulsa and parts of Missouri and Arkansas.
Threat level: The thunderstorms are forming in an extremely volatile environment with all of the ingredients needed for spawning powerful tornadoes present, from winds blowing at different speeds and directions with height to high humidity and extremely unstable air.
"The risk for strong, long-track tornadoes will exist, in addition to giant hail, possibly up to 5 inches in diameter," the watch states. "Damaging thunderstorm wind gusts in excess of 75 mph can also be expected."