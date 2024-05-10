Mapped: This year's raging class of tornadoes in the U.S.
More than 500 tornadoes have been spotted in the U.S. since April, according to preliminary reports from the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center.
State of play: The 2024 tornado season is charting a path to become among the most prolific of recent years, per the NWS. It's still behind 2019, which recorded more than 800 in April and all of May.
Yes, but: Both years are far behind the 2011 record of nearly 1,200 recorded tornadoes during the same time period.
Zoom in: Iowa has been hit particularly hard this year with a record 41 tornadoes in April, KCRG reports.
The intrigue: Some scientists believe climate change may be pushing "tornado alley" eastward, away from the Midwest.
