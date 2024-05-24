Skip to main content
Economy

X vs. Nvidia: A tale of two tech reputations

A table shows the Harris 100 reputation scores among tech and social media companies. Nvidia ranked the highest with an “excellent” score of 81.2 and ranked #1 of the 100 companies in the report. Google had the biggest rank jump, moving up 18 spaces to #17 with a score of 77.6. Microsoft had the biggest decline, falling 13 spaces to #18. X is the poorest performing company on the list with a “very poor” score of 58.8 and a rank of 99 out of 100.
Data: Axios/Harris poll; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Americans' opinion of Elon Musk's social media platform X has fallen to a new low, according to the sixth annual Axios/Harris Poll 100 — while AI chipmaker Nvidia, in its first appearance on the list, snagged the number one position.

Why it matters: Social media companies overall have fallen behind the rest of Big Tech both in terms of their value to investors and public perception scores over the past year.

  • Controversial content moderation policies, the pervasiveness of misinformation, privacy and security scandals and leadership personalities have all played a role in diminishing social platforms' trust with users and advertisers.

Stunning stat: Among 100 corporations, only the Trump Organization ranked lower than X in the reputation study, based on the views of thousands of people surveyed at the start of this year.

Meanwhile, Nvidia — whose advanced semiconductors are driving the generative-AI revolution — has seen an explosion in both profits and market value.

  • Most consumers don't directly use Nvidia's products and couldn't tell you what exactly they do.
  • Despite that, or maybe because of it, the firm has arrived on the public stage with a golden glow.

By the numbers: Meta now sits at a market cap of $1.2 trillion, compared to Microsoft's $3.2 trillion, Apple's $2.9 trillion and Nvidia's $2.6 trillion.

  • X, at around $12.5 billion in value, is worth 71.5% less than when it was still known as Twitter, according to Fidelity's latest disclosure about its shares. Newly public Reddit is worth just a fraction of its peers at about $9 billion.

Meanwhile, social media firms' reputation scores in the Axios/Harris Poll sit at 59.6 for Meta, 58.8 for X and 65 for Reddit.

  • Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Netflix and Tesla are all firmly in the 70s.
  • Nvidia's score of 81.2 earned it the number one spot on the list.

The big picture: Tech's reputation among Americans has remained relatively consistent over the past few years, with strength in enterprise brands like Nvidia and Microsoft offsetting reputation declines among social media firms.

  • Specifically, Americans appear to trust Nvidia and Microsoft on AI over OpenAI, which also debuted on the list this year — but at number 68, with a reputation score of 71.8.

Our thought bubble: There's a significant gap between Microsoft (at a 77.5 score and rank 18) and OpenAI (at a 71.8 score and rank 68), suggesting that the public sees them as substantially different outfits rather than a tightly-connected alliance.

What we're watching: Churning out any old AI product won't help a company's reputation by itself.

  • The public seems much more likely to grade a business higher if it's produced a proven product, according to the results.
  • For example, Nvidia, Microsoft, and Alphabet have a 20% score edge over Meta, which recently launched chatbots in Instagram and Facebook.
  • "Meta wants to be an AI company but isn't being given credit for it yet," the study concludes.

Axios' Sara Fischer contributed to this report.

