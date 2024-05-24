Data: Axios/Harris poll; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios Americans' opinion of Elon Musk's social media platform X has fallen to a new low, according to the sixth annual Axios/Harris Poll 100 — while AI chipmaker Nvidia, in its first appearance on the list, snagged the number one position. Why it matters: Social media companies overall have fallen behind the rest of Big Tech both in terms of their value to investors and public perception scores over the past year.

Controversial content moderation policies, the pervasiveness of misinformation, privacy and security scandals and leadership personalities have all played a role in diminishing social platforms' trust with users and advertisers.

Stunning stat: Among 100 corporations, only the Trump Organization ranked lower than X in the reputation study, based on the views of thousands of people surveyed at the start of this year.

Meanwhile, Nvidia — whose advanced semiconductors are driving the generative-AI revolution — has seen an explosion in both profits and market value.

Most consumers don't directly use Nvidia's products and couldn't tell you what exactly they do .

Despite that, or maybe because of it, the firm has arrived on the public stage with a golden glow.

By the numbers: Meta now sits at a market cap of $1.2 trillion, compared to Microsoft's $3.2 trillion, Apple's $2.9 trillion and Nvidia's $2.6 trillion.

X, at around $12.5 billion in value, is worth 71.5% less than when it was still known as Twitter, according to Fidelity's latest disclosure about its shares. Newly public Reddit is worth just a fraction of its peers at about $9 billion.

Meanwhile, social media firms' reputation scores in the Axios/Harris Poll sit at 59.6 for Meta, 58.8 for X and 65 for Reddit.

Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Netflix and Tesla are all firmly in the 70s.

Nvidia's score of 81.2 earned it the number one spot on the list.

The big picture: Tech's reputation among Americans has remained relatively consistent over the past few years, with strength in enterprise brands like Nvidia and Microsoft offsetting reputation declines among social media firms.

Specifically, Americans appear to trust Nvidia and Microsoft on AI over OpenAI, which also debuted on the list this year — but at number 68, with a reputation score of 71.8.

Our thought bubble: There's a significant gap between Microsoft (at a 77.5 score and rank 18) and OpenAI (at a 71.8 score and rank 68), suggesting that the public sees them as substantially different outfits rather than a tightly-connected alliance.

What we're watching: Churning out any old AI product won't help a company's reputation by itself.

The public seems much more likely to grade a business higher if it's produced a proven product, according to the results.

For example, Nvidia, Microsoft, and Alphabet have a 20% score edge over Meta, which recently launched chatbots in Instagram and Facebook.

"Meta wants to be an AI company but isn't being given credit for it yet," the study concludes.

Go deeper: Full results and poll methodology

Axios' Sara Fischer contributed to this report.